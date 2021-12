A man was shot to death Wednesday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., the 32-year-old was inside a business in the 400 block of East 63rd Street when someone began chasing him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.