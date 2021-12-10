 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Lifestyle habits, balance key to a heart-healthy diet, American Heart Association says

In a bit of an about-face, the group now is stressing the ‘importance of looking at the total dietary pattern’ rather than what are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ foods and drinks.

By USA TODAY
Terry Collins
Americans can “absolutely” adopt a heart-healthy diet due to different lifestyles. Even though it might take a little planning,&nbsp;it can become a routine habit, one expert says.
Americans can “absolutely” adopt a heart-healthy diet due to different lifestyles. Even though it might take a little planning, it can become a routine habit, one expert says.
stock.adobe.com

So is it still all about “You are what you eat?”

Well, it depends whether you’re practicing heart-healthy eating habits, according to the American Heart Association’s ”2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health.” The new 10-point guide suggests that the benefits of eating healthy reduce the risk of heart disease and even death.

But, in a bit of an about-face, the organization also stresses the “importance of looking at the total dietary pattern” to maintain a healthy heart, rather than what are considered “good” or “bad” foods and drinks.

“The emphasis is on dietary patterns, not specific foods or nutrients,” said Alice Lichtenstein, director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at Tufts University in Boston, who chairs the AHA’s scientific statement writing group. “And it’s not just about what people shouldn’t be eating.

“The focus is really on what people should be eating, so they can customize it to their personal preferences and lifestyles,” Lichtenstein said.

The guide, published in the AHA journal Circulation, comes 15 years after the last time the AHA offered dietary guidance.

The key features of the guidance include obvious things, like balancing eating along with proper exercise, eating grains, lowering your sodium, sugar and alcohol intake.

But the AHA also takes into consideration cultural differences and societal challenges that might make it harder to maintain heart-healthy eating habits, such as the fact that an estimated 37 million Americans had limited or unstable access to safe and nutritious foods in 2020. The organization said it also is taking into account the targeted marketing of unhealthy foods in underserved communities.

The AHA suggests policy changes and public health measures to help address the challenges, including recommending an early introduction of healthy food and nutrition education at all school levels.

And the AHA recognizes that there are healthier options other than cooking and eating meals at home as Americans frequently eat at restaurants, grab takeout, dine via online meal delivery kits and buy prepared foods at supermarkets.

“The goal is to make sure all of those calories count and that you’re consuming nutrient-dense foods,” said Maya Vadiveloo, an assistant professor in nutrition and food sciences at the University of Rhode Island, who’s also a part of the writing group.

Lichtenstein said Americans can “absolutely” adopt a heart-healthy diet, no matter their differing lifestyles, and that, though it might take a little planning, it can become a routine habit.

“We can all benefit from a heart-healthy dietary pattern regardless of stage of life, and it is possible to design one that is consistent with personal preferences, lifestyles and cultural customs,” Lichtenstein said. “It does not need to be complicated, time-consuming, expensive, or unappealing.

“What’s really important is the balance of everything together that has the biggest impact on cardiovascular health.”

HEART-HEALTHY EATING ADVICE

  1. Balance food and calorie intake with physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.
  2. Choose a wide variety and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables to get a full range of nutrients from food rather than supplements.
  3. Choose whole grains and other foods made up mostly of whole grains.
  4. Include healthy sources of lean and high-fiber protein, such as plant proteins (nuts and legumes), fish or seafood, low fat or non-fat dairy and lean cuts of meat. Also: Limit red meat and processed meats.
  5. Use liquid ,non-tropical plant oils such as olive or sunflower oils.
  6. Choose minimally processed foods rather than ultraprocessed foods as much as possible.
  7. Minimize intake of beverages and foods with added sugars.
  8. Choose or prepare foods with little or no salt.
  9. Limit alcohol consumption. If you don’t drink, do not start.
  10. Apply this guidance no matter where food is prepared or consumed.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Well

The Latest

Illinois deer hunting: Firearm season harvest down from 2020 after 8,057 fewer deer in second segment

Illinois hunters harvested fewer deer in Illinois’ firearm season than in 2020 after a drop of 8,057 deer harvested in the second segment than in 2020.

By Dale Bowman

Inflation jumps 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

Inflation has been inflicting a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities

By Martin Crutsinger | Associated Press

Off-duty Chicago police officer taken into custody after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

Police responded to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue for a well-being check and found the 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

By Jermaine Nolen

Chicago hip-hop pioneer Parker Lee Williams, aka DJ P-Lee Fresh, dies at 54

He admired old-school beats and hip-hop artists, working with Grandmaster Caz, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Chuck D.

By Maureen O'Donnell and Tom Schuba

Dear Abby: My vacations with my ex and our kids upset my new wife

She’d prefer both families travel together, but the young daughters say no.

By Abigail Van Buren

In HBO’s Juice WRLD documentary, fans will ‘see him completely,’ director says

‘Into the Abyss’ draws from hours of footage of the late, Chicago-born rapper onstage, in the recording studio and hanging out with friends.

By Moira McCormick - For the Sun-Times