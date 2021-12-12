2 killed in Lake Shore Drive crash, car fire near Edgewater

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Edgewater on the North Side.

About 12:45 p.m., the pair was inside a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The vehicle then struck a tree and caught on fire, police said.

One man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The other man, 24, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. Both men were pronounced dead, police said.

They have not yet been identified.