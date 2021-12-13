Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert among 2022 Windy City Smokeout headliners

Headliners for the 2022 Windy City Smokeout country music/BBQ festival were announced Monday.

Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt and Willie Nelson and Family are set to headline the four-day festival Aug. 4-7 at the United Center parking lot. The full lineup of bands will be announced at a future date.

Four-day passes for the annual fest, hosted this year by Bub City and Joe’s Bar, are currently on sale. The tiered-passes are priced at (not including ticket fees):

$149 (4-day, general admission) includes access to daily happy hour, free entry for children 10 and under, and in-and-out privileges;

$899 (4-day VIP) includes an elevated/covered covered viewing area, welcome gift, air-conditioned restrooms, private cash bar;

$1,750 (new Super VIP pass) boasts deluxe climate-controlled upper-deck and private viewing areas, personal concierge services, a welcome gift, VIP parking/golf car service to and from festival grounds, complimentary top-shelf wine and beer, curated lunch/dinner service and more.

Layaway options are available for all ticket tiers. Single-day passes will go on sale at a future date.

For more info on the festival, visit www.windycitysmokeout.com.