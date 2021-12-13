Man charged with striking 2 pedestrians, 1 fatally, in August hit-and-run near Wrigley Field

A man has been charged with killing a pedestrian and wounding another in a hit-and-run crash over the summer in Wrigleyville on the North Side.

Brett Dimick, 30, of Lincoln Park faces one felony count each of reckless homicide, failure to report a death and failure to report an injury, Chicago police announced Monday.

On Aug. 14, Dimick allegedly drove a BMW X3 through a stop sign in the 3500 block of North Fremont Ave and struck two women in the crosswalk, police said.

Sophie Allan, 27, of Orlando, Florida was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The second woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Dimick allegedly fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.