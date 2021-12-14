 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with Logan Square stabbing, an attack linked by police to others that involved machete

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, is also charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Chicago police said.

By Emmanuel Camarillo
A man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in September in Logan Square on the Northwest Side — an attack police have connected to two other attacks where a machete was used.

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, is accused of approaching a man in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 5 and stabbing him several times, police said. Sperlazzo, of Elgin, was arrested Sunday in the 3000 block of North Halsted.

Last month, police released a community alert identifying the attack on Drake as being related to two similar attacks reported in November on the Northwest Side. Charges have not been filed in those incidents.

One attack happened Nov. 20 in the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue, while the other happened Nov. 24 in the 5800 block of West Altgeld Street, police said.

Both attacks happened in the early morning hours while the victims were walking their dogs, police said. Someone approached them from behind, knocked them to the ground and attacked them with a machete.

Banner Sperlazzo
Chicago police

In an interview with the Sun-Times, the wife of the Altgeld victim said he heard only a car door close before the assault, prompting him to turn around.

The attacker knocked him to the ground and took a swing, slicing open the man’s neck, said his wife, who asked not to be named. Her husband was able to get away, stumble back to his nearby home and tap on a window until she came to his aid.

She said she opened the door and saw her husband drenched in blood from his wound.

Police did not say if the attack on Drake involved a machete.

Sperlazzo, who was also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

