Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Leo’s Keeland Jordan (21) controls the ball against Curie’s Jeremy Harrington (24) and Carlos Harris (2).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at Wolcott, 6:00

METRO PREP

Chesterton Holy Family at Lycee Francais, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at DRW, 7:00

Johnson at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30

Schaumburg Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Phillips, 6:00

Hyde Park at Corliss, 5:00

Kenwood at Brooks, 5:00

Longwood at Bogan, 5:00

Simeon at Morgan Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00

Kennedy at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Lindblom at King, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

Tilden at Solorio, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at South Shore, 5:00

Carver at Vocational, PPD

Fenger at Dyett, 5:00

Harlan at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla. 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at DuSable, 5:00

ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Hancock at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Air Force, 5:00

Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00

EPIC at Goode, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Julian, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Washington, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Grace Christian at Tri-Point, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Tinley Park, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00

Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Lemont at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Forest at Richards, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, PPD

Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, PPD

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Romeoville at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:00

Larkin at Fenton, 7:00

Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, PPD

Aurora Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Bloom at Joliet West, 6:30

Butler at Thornwood, 6:30

DePue at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Don Bosco (IN) at De La Salle, 6:00

East Dubuque at South Beloit, 7:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Seneca, 7:00

Herscher at Momence, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30

Illinois Lutheran at Peotone, 7:00

Jones at Stagg, PPD

Lisle at Indian Creek, 6:45

Lockport at Oswego, 6:30

Manteno at Morris, 7:00

Marist at St. Rita, 7:15

Metea Valley at Waukegan, 7:00

Morris at Coal City, 6:45

Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 6:00

Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:30

Peoria Heights at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Phoenix at Crane, 5:00

Princeville at Midland, 7:30

Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

St. Edward at IC Catholic, 7:30

Stillman Valley at Mendota, 7:00

University High at Leo, 7:00

Warren at Fremd, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Keith, 7:00

Westmont at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

Wheeling at Ridgewood, 6:30

Woodland at LaMoille, 7:00

Woodstock North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

York at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Yorkville Christian at Oswego East, 6:30

