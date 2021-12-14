Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at Wolcott, 6:00
METRO PREP
Chesterton Holy Family at Lycee Francais, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at DRW, 7:00
Johnson at Comer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30
Schaumburg Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Curie at Phillips, 6:00
Hyde Park at Corliss, 5:00
Kenwood at Brooks, 5:00
Longwood at Bogan, 5:00
Simeon at Morgan Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00
Kennedy at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Lindblom at King, 5:00
Richards (Chgo) at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
Tilden at Solorio, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at South Shore, 5:00
Carver at Vocational, PPD
Fenger at Dyett, 5:00
Harlan at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla. 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at DuSable, 5:00
ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Hancock at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Air Force, 5:00
Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00
EPIC at Goode, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Julian, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Washington, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Grace Christian at Tri-Point, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Tinley Park, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00
Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Lemont at Reavis, 6:00
Oak Forest at Richards, 6:30
Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, PPD
Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, PPD
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Romeoville at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:00
Larkin at Fenton, 7:00
Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30
West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, PPD
Aurora Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Bloom at Joliet West, 6:30
Butler at Thornwood, 6:30
DePue at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Don Bosco (IN) at De La Salle, 6:00
East Dubuque at South Beloit, 7:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Seneca, 7:00
Herscher at Momence, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30
Illinois Lutheran at Peotone, 7:00
Jones at Stagg, PPD
Lisle at Indian Creek, 6:45
Lockport at Oswego, 6:30
Manteno at Morris, 7:00
Marist at St. Rita, 7:15
Metea Valley at Waukegan, 7:00
Morris at Coal City, 6:45
Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 6:00
Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:30
Peoria Heights at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Phoenix at Crane, 5:00
Princeville at Midland, 7:30
Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
St. Edward at IC Catholic, 7:30
Stillman Valley at Mendota, 7:00
University High at Leo, 7:00
Warren at Fremd, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Keith, 7:00
Westmont at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
Wheeling at Ridgewood, 6:30
Woodland at LaMoille, 7:00
Woodstock North at Vernon Hills, 7:00
York at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Yorkville Christian at Oswego East, 6:30