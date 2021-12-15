Gary man accused of fatal shooting on Interstate 57 now charged with killing a man weeks earlier in West Englewood

A Gary man accused of a fatal shooting on Interstate 57 this past summer has now been charged with killing another man weeks earlier in West Englewood.

Prosecutors say a bullet casing recovered from the expressway shooting was traced to the gun used in the killing of Darrion Stokes, who was shot June 10 as he stood next to a car with two young children in the back seat.

Angelo Baldwin was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the West Englewood attack. He was already facing a murder charge from the shooting death of a 21-year-old man after a minor accident on I-57 on July 1.

Baldwin is accused of firing at least nine shots from a blue SUV and hitting Stokes in the chest as he talked to a woman who was in a car with the children in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue.

The SUV sped north down Claremont Avenue, and more shots were fired but no one was hit, prosecutors said,

Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the car grazed on her finger. The children were not hurt.

The SUV, located with the hold of police surveillance cameras, was found to have been stolen from a gas station a day earlier, prosecutors said. Baldwin can be seen getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV about 35 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said.

A license plate reader recorded the SUV heading in the direction of shooting after leaving the gas station, prosecutors said. After the shooting, video shows the SUV headed toward 87th Street and Vincennes Avenue, where it was involved in a minor vehicle crash.

Baldwin can be seen on surveillance video running from the accident, a gun in his hand, prosecutors said. A cup found inside the SUV contained Baldwin’s DNA, prosecutors said.

On July 10, prosecutors say Baldwin was driving another SUV on Interstate 57 when he was involved in a minor crash at Wentworth Avenue.

When he and the other driver pulled over to exchange information, Baldwin demanded that the person give him cash to pay for the damage. The two began to argue, and Baldwin allegedly shot the person, then got back into the SUV and drove away, leaving his wallet at the scene, prosecutors said.

Baldwin was arrested days later in Tennessee. In the meantime, a casing at the scene linked Baldwin to the West Englewood attack, prosecutors said.

Baldwin is being held without bond and is due back in court Jan. 3.