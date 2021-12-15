 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 in custody after pair robbed Mag Mile stores, tased security guard

A pair robbed two separate stores on Michigan Avenue and tased a security guard, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two stores were robbed on the Mag Mile Dec. 15, 2021.
One person was taken into custody after robbing two Mag Mile stores and tasing a security guard.

About 6:30 p.m., two females took items from a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. When employees approached them one female showed a taser and they both fled, police said.

Later, the pair entered a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and began to take items when a security guard confronted them, police said. One of the females then tased the guard, police said.

The security guard was treated and released on scene, police said.

One female was taken into custody. Charges were pending.

