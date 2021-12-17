 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person dead, 14-year-old boy wounded in Pullman shooting

About 7:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a call of two people shot near 115th Street and Doty Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot in the 11200 block of south Doty Avenue, in the Pullman neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side Friday night.

About 7:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a call of two people shot near 115th Street and Doty Avenue, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Another person was found shot about two blocks from the teen boy, near 112th Street and Doty Avenue, fire officials said. That person, a male whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

