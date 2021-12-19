6 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak in Evanston church

Six people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a carbon monoxide leak in an Evanston church.

About 12:40 p.m., fire crews responded to a call of a toddler unresponsive at Mount Pisgah Ministry in the 1800 block of Church Street.

The carbon monoxide leak may have originated from the furnace, according to preliminary information from Evanston fire officials.

Six people were transported to area hospitals where their conditions were stabilized, fire officials said.

Five more people required medical attention but were treated on the scene.