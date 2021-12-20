 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Notre Dame has hot hands, beats Western Michigan 85-52

Dane Goodwin hit four of the Fighting Irish’s season-high 14 3-pointers.

By Associated Press
Dane Goodwin hit four 3-pointers in Notre Dame’s win over Western Michigan.
David Becker/Getty Images file photo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin hit four of Notre Dame’s season-high 14 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish (5-5) pummeled Western Michigan, 85-52 Monday night.

Blake Wesley hit the first 3 for the Irish 15 seconds into the game to spark a 10-0 run to start the game and by intermission they had a 44-23 lead. Notre Dame used ball movement to continually get high percentage shots throughout the contest, shooting 29 of 56 from the field (51.8%), including 14 of 31 from 3-point range.

Paul Atkinson Jr., the lone starter to not attempt a 3-pointer, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wesley hit 3 of 9 from distance and added 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Cormac Ryan added 13 points off the bench.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 15 points and snared five rebounds to lead Western Michigan (4-7), which was held to 21-for-59 shooting from the field (35.6%), hitting 6 of 25 from distance. Markeese Hastings added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Notre Dame lost four of its last five games coming into the contest, with only a victory over No. 10 Kentucky. The Irish will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Wednesday.

