Goodman Theatre suspends ‘Christmas Carol’ production due to COVID

The Goodman joins a growing list of Chicago theaters that have either suspended or canceled productions due to COVID cases among casts and crews.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Larry Yando (pictured in the 2015 production) returns for his seventh season as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre,| PHOTO BY LIZ LAUREN
Larry Yando stars as Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre.
Liz Lauren

The Goodman Theatre on Tuesday announced it is suspending performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 24 due to COVID.

In a statement, the theater said the suspension was due to a reported COVID-19 exposure within the production company.

Ticketholders to the affected performances will be notified via email and are being given the option to view the production at home via “a five-camera, high-quality video recording” of the entire play, or they can opt to reschedule for a performance Dec. 26-31. Refunds are also available by calling (312) 443.3800 or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org.

The Goodman joins a growing list of area theaters including the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire and Teatro ZinZanni in the Loop that have canceled or postponed performances due to COVID outbreaks among the casts and crews.

In addition, everyone is invited to enjoy a free audio version of the play, courtesy of Chicago Public Media/WBEZ 91.5 and Vocalo at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25. The audio play is voiced by an all-Chicago cast of 19, including Larry Yando as Ebenezer Scrooge.

