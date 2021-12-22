Man charged with fatally shooting 59-year-old during attempted robbery in Lincoln Square

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 59-year-old Rae Park during an attempted robbery earlier this month in Lincoln Square on the North Side.

Julius Flowers, 23, of Washington Park, faces felony counts of murder and armed robbery, Chicago police announced Wednesday.

Flowers allegedly shot Park in the chest during an attempted robbery about 7 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, police said.

Park was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead, police said.

Flowers was charged at Cook County Jail while in custody for another case, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.