Cockburn has another double-double as Illini cruise in Braggin’ Rights game

Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois

By Sun-Times wires
Kofi Cockburn
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots over Missouri’s Kobe Brown (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson/AP

ST. LOUIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin’ Rights game.

It was the 35th double-double of Cockburn’s career — fifth all-time for the Fighting Illini (9-3). Cockburn came into the game averaging 21.4 points per game — fifth best in the nation — and 11.9 rebounds — third best. Cockburn and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies’ Jamal Cain are the only two players averaging double-doubles this season.

Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois. However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws — the second longest streak in Illini history — end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6). Trent Frazier added 15 points.

Cockburn and Plummer both scored 10 points to help the Illini take a 40-26 lead at halftime. Illinois flirted with its largest margin of victory in the series — a 32-point win in 2005 — before Missouri scored the final eight points of the game.

Illinois shot 57% overall and 48% from beyond the arc (12 of 25). It was the sixth straight game that the Illini have made at least 11 3-pointers. Illinois sank a school-record 18 in a 106-48 win over St. Francis (PA) its last time out — one game after making 16 3-pointers in an 83-79 loss to No. 11 Arizona.

Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 16 points off the bench. Kobe Brown scored 13, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 from distance. Trevon Brazile scored 11.

