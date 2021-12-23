 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bucs QB Tom Brady shows his new color

Brady is developing a new color called Brady Blue.  His apparel brand, BRADY, developed the new hue in a partnership with Pantone.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
If there was any question about the influence and reach of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, his next venture just might leave no doubt.

Brady, the NFL’s leader this season in touchdowns and passing yards, is developing a new color called Brady Blue.

His apparel brand, BRADY, developed the new hue in a partnership with Pantone, known for being a longtime influencer in color.

According to a news release, the Brady Blue color “embodies the brand’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance.”

Brady, of course, spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots and the last two with Tampa Bay. He has won seven Super Bowls.

“Exuding strength and confidence, BRADY BLUE is an impressive blue shade with an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precision,” the press release says.

Brady’s apparel line will be available to the public on Jan. 12 with Nordstrom carrying the brand in select stores and on their website a week later.

