North Side mural by artist Christian Paz is bursting with meaning — beyond the flowers

The mural outside a North Side liquor store includes images of flowing flowers and a hovering hummingbird.

But the painting isn’t simply a commentary on nature, according to the artist, 39-year-old Albany Park resident Christian Paz, who says it’s really “geared toward my own personal life.”

Chicago’s murals & mosaics Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

“The hibiscus flower represents one of my favorite places on earth, Maui,” Paz says. The “plumerias are a representation of my kids” — he has four children, the youngest just born Dec. 21 — while “the birds of paradise are some of my favorite plants and the lilies are just decorative.”

Paz says the “roses are for my mother” — a “green thumb” who plants a garden each year in her yard.

“My mom usually plants cucumbers, peppers, mint, zucchini, tomatoes and fills the rest of the garden with whatever plants are on sale, but one of her favorites is the Easter lily,” Paz says, adding that he’s come to appreciate gardening more and more during the pandemic as it’s become an outlet, besides painting, for him.

Tucked within the flowers in the mural is also a human heart, which not only represents love but also ties to a passage from the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament that says: “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

“Treasure is found — for me — in God’s grace,” Paz says.

To that end, below the heart is the image of a small arched window, through which there’s a view of a beach and ocean and the sun. Within the yellow of the sun is a faint cross, a symbol of Christianity.

Paz, who was raised Catholic but considers himself a nondenominational Christian, says he’s a “beach bum, that’s where I find peace,” as well as in his faith life.

Meanwhile, the images of the bird and the flowers are, in terms of coloring, “very tropical, very bright, and that has to do with my heritage,” Paz says.

His parents left El Salvador shortly after civil war erupted — it started in 1979 and spanned into the early 1990s — and he was born in Chicago after his mother settled here, as she had family in the area.

The mural, at Irving Park Road and Francisco Avenue, was completed in 2020 and is titled “Mi Jardin,” Spanish for “My Garden.”

Paz says he’s been into art since he was a kid.

“I was really involved in art class and after-school programs, and in my early 20s I started to paint lots of graffiti,” he says.

“On my block I was influenced by an older group of graffiti artists,” Paz says. “One of the most influential artists that went by the name of ‘Skeptic’ played a key role in growth.”

The graffiti art “just evolved into painting murals” which are “more open for everybody to enjoy.”

The flower-filled mural was Paz’s second at that location last year.

Paz says he convinced the liquor store to let him do an initial mural — of Chicago’s skyline.

“I’ve been wanting that wall forever,” he says, noting the space was wide open and on a busy street — a prime canvas for street art. “I said, ‘I’ll paint you Chicago on the wall.’ . . . That led me to paint the rest of the wall” with the second mural.

Paz estimated that the two murals collectively took about 40 hours to paint — and he says he’s hopefully not done at that location.

“It’s a work in progress,” he says. “I might add a couple of plants or different designs to it, it’s ever evolving.”

“The hummingbird was just one of many birds I’m going to add to the mural, no real significance, just a sign of a healthy garden.”

He’s completed a number of other murals in Chicago in recent years, but says he’s still a part-time artist, and also works part-time as an airline ramp worker at O’Hare Airport.

Paz says he enjoys creating something from nothing — taking a blank space, for instance, and making art. That’s similar to gardening, he notes, where planting a seed in a patch of dirt eventually sprouts something beautiful.

“They parallel each other,” he says.