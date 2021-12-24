Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things are touchy with others, especially if you’re performing a service, running errands or helping someone. You might feel unappreciated? Maybe you feel you’re being used as a doormat? Actually, this is doubtful because, right now, people admire you. Bask in this glory!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’re focused on social occasions, activities with children and sports. As you juggle events during this holiday season, you might find yourself at odds with someone about shared property, shared debt, insurance issues or something that someone else owns.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are focused on home and family today. This is a busy social time for you, which is why you might be at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner, spouse or dear friend. Do what you can to keep the peace. This person might want you to listen?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a busy day! You might try to be all things to all people because you’re such a nurturing sign. You want to respond in the way that they want you to respond. (Not always easy.) Hey, you’re working hard; and you need more rest. Remember this. Take care of yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s fortunate that you have the energy to work hard now because you’re putting out energy with kids and social activities. (So much to do! So little time!) Today you are focused on money, cash flow and possessions. Parents must be patient with their kids today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which, admittedly, heightens your emotions and your response to everything; however, it also improves your good luck! You will run the meeting! This is a playful time for you. The key is to deal with increased chaos at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You need to take a breath and lie low today. Yes, you are focused on home, family and perhaps a parent. Home repairs and redecorating projects might still be going on. Nevertheless, stay calm to avoid arguments with others. You are an excellent peacemaker or go-between.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a busy, fast-paced time because you’re spending time with siblings, neighbors and relatives, as well as handling appointments and running errands. Do something to replenish yourself so that you can remain effective and productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your focus on money and cash flow continues. You have money-making ideas; plus, you can attract money to you at this time. Fortunately, with Mars in your sign, you have lots of energy! Steer clear of authority figures today because you might be coming on too strong.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are empowered because the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all in your sign. This gives you energy, focus and makes you very talkative and eager to communicate. Meanwhile, Venus will make you gracious and diplomatic. Avoid controversial subjects today. Definitely!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It will be wise for you to keep a low profile today because a high-energy exchange with a friend or a member of a group might go sideways. Squabbles about who is responsible for what or how to define shared property or how to spend a specific amount of money might arise. Stay cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular time for you, and you’re pumped and ready for action! Nevertheless, today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires cooperation and accommodation. You’ve got this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Inventor, entrepreneur, record-setting pilot, philanthropist Howard Hughes (1905-1976) shares your birthday. You are unique and different from other people. You are a loyal, hard-working, reliable and thoughtful. You are very caring about loved ones. You have ingenious design skills especially working with border and balance. This been a year of exciting changes and challenges. Next year will be more fun-loving and social!