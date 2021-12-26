High school basketball holiday tournament previews

Joe Hendrickson break down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines at this week’s high school basketball tournaments.
Dec 26, 2021, 11:51am CST
December 26
State Farm Holiday Classic preview
Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines in Bloomington.
December 26
Wheeling Hardwood Classic preview
Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines at the Hardwood Classic.
December 26
Proviso West Holiday Tournament preview
Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Proviso West tournament.
December 26
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic preview
Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Jack Tosh Holiday tournament.