Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the holiday tournaments.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Patrick’s Brandon Adorno (24) drives the ball past Notre Dame’s Sonny Williams (12).
Monday, December 27, 2021

BHRA-HERITAGE

IMSA vs. Georgetown-Ridgefarm, 1:00

IMSA vs. Salt Fork, 5:30

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Calvary (Normal), 1:30

McNamara vs. Winnebago, 3:00

Aurora Christian vs. Olympia, 9:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Providence-St. Mel, 8:00

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-Valley, 10:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Rock Falls, 12:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. Annawan, 6:30

East Dubuque vs. Bloomington Cent. Cath., 5:00

Large Schools

Normal vs. North Chicago, 8:00

Lincoln-Way West vs. North Lawndale, 9:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Harlem, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3:00

Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, 12:00

Springfield vs. Metamora, 10:30

East St. Louis vs. University High (Normal), 6:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria, 5:00

COLLINSVILLE

Belleville East vs. Madison, 9:00a

MacArthur vs. Edwardsville, 10:30

Quincy vs. Althoff, 1:00

Lincoln vs. Alton, 2:30

Oakville (MO) vs. Mundelein, 4:00

Collinsville vs. Wasilla (AK), 8:00

O’Fallon vs. Triad, 6:30

Rockford East vs. Granite City, 9:30

DE KALB

(Bracket Order)

DeKalb vs. West Chicago, , 7:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Yorkville, 3:00

East Moline vs. Belvidere North, 4:30

Huntley vs. Ogden, 6:00

Geneva vs. Geneseo, 1:30

Guilford vs. DeKalb (JV), 12:00

Dundee-Crown vs. Plainfield East, 9:00a

Naperville Central (BYE)

EAST AURORA

Clemente vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00

Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 2:35

East Aurora vs. TBD, 4:10

EASTLAND

Byron vs. Galena, 10:00

South Beloit vs. West Carroll, 11:30

Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 1:00

Eastland vs. Sherrard, 2:30

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Riverdale vs. Mercer County, 10:00

Fulton vs. Morrison, 10:00

Lena-Winslow vs. Orion, 11:30

Amboy vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 11:30

Morrison vs. Stark County, 1:00

Mercer County vs. Stockton, 1:00

Orion vs. Beecher, 2:30

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Alleman, 2:30

Stark County vs. Toulon, 4:00

Stockton vs. Riverdale, 4:00

Amboy vs. Newman, 5:30

Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Elmwood Park vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. St. Edward, 4:30

Latin vs. Eisenhower, 6:00

Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

at Westmont

Westminster Christian vs. Hoffman Estates, 3:00

Aurora Central vs. Glenbard South, 4:30

Catalyst-Maria vs. Christ the King, 6:00

Taft vs. Westmont, 7:30

JACOBS

Streamwood vs. Johnsburg, 9:00a

Jefferson vs. Grayslake Central, 10:30

Grant vs. Crystal Lake South, 12:00

Jacobs vs. Prairie Ridge, 1:30

Cary-Grove vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:00

Marian Central vs. South Elgin, 4:30

Loyola vs. Larkin, 6:00

Bartlett vs. Barrington, 7:30

JULIAN

Julian vs. Harlan, 2:00

UC-Woodlawn vs. Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:00

Crane vs. Richards (Chgo), 10:00

Butler vs. Holy Trinity, 12:00

KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

Chicago Christian vs. St. Petersburg Catholic, 1:00

LA MOILLE

LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 1:00

Amboy vs. Leland, 3:00

Amboy vs. LaMoille, 5:00

MAINE EAST

Maine East vs. Elgin, 9:00

Elk Grove vs. Kennedy, 10:30

McHenry vs. Lane, 12:00

Addison Trail vs. Argo, 1:30

Westinghouse vs. Ridgewood, 3:00

Vernon Hills vs. Metea Valley, 4:30

Niles West vs. Bulls, 6:00

Leyden vs. Antioch, 7:30

MARSEILLES

Putnam County vs. Hall, 9:00a

Somonauk vs. Woodland, 10:30

Kewanee vs. St. Bede, 12:00

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Indian Creek, 1:30

Seneca vs. Wilmington, 3:30

Dwight vs. Serena, 5:00

Marquette vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:30

Reed-Custer vs. Earlville, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. North Boone, 2:00

Durand vs. Harvard, 3:30

PEKIN

Morton vs. Richwoods, 10:00

Moline (BYE)

Lanphier vs. Comer, 12:45

Washington (BYE)

Boylan (BYE)

Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30

Mount Carmel vs. Limestone, 8:00

Normal West vs. Pattonville (MO), 9:30

PINE BLUFF (AR)

De La Salle vs. Goosecreek (SC), 2:00

PLANO

Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 9:00a

Ottawa vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30

Morris vs. Lisle, 12:30

Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 2:00

Northridge vs. Plano, 7:00

Longwood vs. Mendota, 5:30

Streator vs. Kaneland, 3:30

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Newark, 8:30

PRINCEVILLE

Ridgewood vs. DePue, 2:00

Elmwood vs. Peoria Heights, 3:30

Midland vs. Galva, 6:30

Princeville vs. Henry-Senachwine, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a

Morgan Park vs. Clark, 11:00

Hammond Central (IN) vs. Fenwick, 12:30

Thornton Fr. North vs. Kenwood, 2:00

Farragut vs. Bowman (IN), 4:00

Proviso East vs. Bogan, 5:30

Zion-Benton vs. Morton, 7:00

Young vs. Crete-Monee, 8:30

RICH

Hillcrest vs. Bowen, 8:30

Dunbar vs. Agricultural Science, 9:00a

Thornwood vs. Marshall, 4:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Phillips, 12:00

Thornton vs. Vocational, 7:00

Thornton Fr. South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30

Hyde Park vs. Thornridge, 1:30

Rich vs. Fenger, 5:30

WHEELING

Deerfield vs. St. Viator, CNL

Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 12-28 PPD

Notre Dame vs. Mather, 12:15

Niles North vs. Prospect, CNL

Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbard North, 3:45

Glenbrook South vs. Waukegan, 5:30

Whheling vs. Libertyville, 7:15

Fremd vs. Maine West, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Prairie Central vs. Roanoke-Benson, 9:00a

YORK

Hinsdale South vs. Lake Forest, 8:30a

Tinley Park vs. Palatine, 10:00

Timothy Christian vs. Lemont, 11:30

St. Laurence vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00

Stagg vs. Batavia, 3:00

Naperville North vs. Leo, 4:30

Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 6:00

Downers Grove South vs. Glenbard West, CNL

Wheaton North vs. Lyons, 9:00a

Conant vs. St. Ignatius, 10:30

Highland Park vs. Nazareth, 12:00

Sandburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, CNL

Schaumburg vs. St. Francis, 3:30

Providence vs. Bolingbrook, 5:00

Montini vs. Andrew, 6:30

Solorio vs. York, 8:00

