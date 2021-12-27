Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Monday, December 27, 2021
BHRA-HERITAGE
IMSA vs. Georgetown-Ridgefarm, 1:00
IMSA vs. Salt Fork, 5:30
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Calvary (Normal), 1:30
McNamara vs. Winnebago, 3:00
Aurora Christian vs. Olympia, 9:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Providence-St. Mel, 8:00
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-Valley, 10:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Rock Falls, 12:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. Annawan, 6:30
East Dubuque vs. Bloomington Cent. Cath., 5:00
Large Schools
Normal vs. North Chicago, 8:00
Lincoln-Way West vs. North Lawndale, 9:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Harlem, 1:30
Brother Rice vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3:00
Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, 12:00
Springfield vs. Metamora, 10:30
East St. Louis vs. University High (Normal), 6:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria, 5:00
COLLINSVILLE
Belleville East vs. Madison, 9:00a
MacArthur vs. Edwardsville, 10:30
Quincy vs. Althoff, 1:00
Lincoln vs. Alton, 2:30
Oakville (MO) vs. Mundelein, 4:00
Collinsville vs. Wasilla (AK), 8:00
O’Fallon vs. Triad, 6:30
Rockford East vs. Granite City, 9:30
DE KALB
(Bracket Order)
DeKalb vs. West Chicago, , 7:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Yorkville, 3:00
East Moline vs. Belvidere North, 4:30
Huntley vs. Ogden, 6:00
Geneva vs. Geneseo, 1:30
Guilford vs. DeKalb (JV), 12:00
Dundee-Crown vs. Plainfield East, 9:00a
Naperville Central (BYE)
EAST AURORA
Clemente vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00
Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 2:35
East Aurora vs. TBD, 4:10
EASTLAND
Byron vs. Galena, 10:00
South Beloit vs. West Carroll, 11:30
Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 1:00
Eastland vs. Sherrard, 2:30
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Riverdale vs. Mercer County, 10:00
Fulton vs. Morrison, 10:00
Lena-Winslow vs. Orion, 11:30
Amboy vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 11:30
Morrison vs. Stark County, 1:00
Mercer County vs. Stockton, 1:00
Orion vs. Beecher, 2:30
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Alleman, 2:30
Stark County vs. Toulon, 4:00
Stockton vs. Riverdale, 4:00
Amboy vs. Newman, 5:30
Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Elmwood Park vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. St. Edward, 4:30
Latin vs. Eisenhower, 6:00
Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
at Westmont
Westminster Christian vs. Hoffman Estates, 3:00
Aurora Central vs. Glenbard South, 4:30
Catalyst-Maria vs. Christ the King, 6:00
Taft vs. Westmont, 7:30
JACOBS
Streamwood vs. Johnsburg, 9:00a
Jefferson vs. Grayslake Central, 10:30
Grant vs. Crystal Lake South, 12:00
Jacobs vs. Prairie Ridge, 1:30
Cary-Grove vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:00
Marian Central vs. South Elgin, 4:30
Loyola vs. Larkin, 6:00
Bartlett vs. Barrington, 7:30
JULIAN
Julian vs. Harlan, 2:00
UC-Woodlawn vs. Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:00
Crane vs. Richards (Chgo), 10:00
Butler vs. Holy Trinity, 12:00
KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT
Chicago Christian vs. St. Petersburg Catholic, 1:00
LA MOILLE
LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 1:00
Amboy vs. Leland, 3:00
Amboy vs. LaMoille, 5:00
MAINE EAST
Maine East vs. Elgin, 9:00
Elk Grove vs. Kennedy, 10:30
McHenry vs. Lane, 12:00
Addison Trail vs. Argo, 1:30
Westinghouse vs. Ridgewood, 3:00
Vernon Hills vs. Metea Valley, 4:30
Niles West vs. Bulls, 6:00
Leyden vs. Antioch, 7:30
MARSEILLES
Putnam County vs. Hall, 9:00a
Somonauk vs. Woodland, 10:30
Kewanee vs. St. Bede, 12:00
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Indian Creek, 1:30
Seneca vs. Wilmington, 3:30
Dwight vs. Serena, 5:00
Marquette vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:30
Reed-Custer vs. Earlville, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. North Boone, 2:00
Durand vs. Harvard, 3:30
PEKIN
Morton vs. Richwoods, 10:00
Moline (BYE)
Lanphier vs. Comer, 12:45
Washington (BYE)
Boylan (BYE)
Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Limestone, 8:00
Normal West vs. Pattonville (MO), 9:30
PINE BLUFF (AR)
De La Salle vs. Goosecreek (SC), 2:00
PLANO
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 9:00a
Ottawa vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30
Morris vs. Lisle, 12:30
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 2:00
Northridge vs. Plano, 7:00
Longwood vs. Mendota, 5:30
Streator vs. Kaneland, 3:30
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Newark, 8:30
PRINCEVILLE
Ridgewood vs. DePue, 2:00
Elmwood vs. Peoria Heights, 3:30
Midland vs. Galva, 6:30
Princeville vs. Henry-Senachwine, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a
Morgan Park vs. Clark, 11:00
Hammond Central (IN) vs. Fenwick, 12:30
Thornton Fr. North vs. Kenwood, 2:00
Farragut vs. Bowman (IN), 4:00
Proviso East vs. Bogan, 5:30
Zion-Benton vs. Morton, 7:00
Young vs. Crete-Monee, 8:30
RICH
Hillcrest vs. Bowen, 8:30
Dunbar vs. Agricultural Science, 9:00a
Thornwood vs. Marshall, 4:00
Perspectives-Lead vs. Phillips, 12:00
Thornton vs. Vocational, 7:00
Thornton Fr. South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30
Hyde Park vs. Thornridge, 1:30
Rich vs. Fenger, 5:30
WHEELING
Deerfield vs. St. Viator, CNL
Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 12-28 PPD
Notre Dame vs. Mather, 12:15
Niles North vs. Prospect, CNL
Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbard North, 3:45
Glenbrook South vs. Waukegan, 5:30
Whheling vs. Libertyville, 7:15
Fremd vs. Maine West, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Prairie Central vs. Roanoke-Benson, 9:00a
YORK
Hinsdale South vs. Lake Forest, 8:30a
Tinley Park vs. Palatine, 10:00
Timothy Christian vs. Lemont, 11:30
St. Laurence vs. Rolling Meadows, 1:00
Stagg vs. Batavia, 3:00
Naperville North vs. Leo, 4:30
Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 6:00
Downers Grove South vs. Glenbard West, CNL
Wheaton North vs. Lyons, 9:00a
Conant vs. St. Ignatius, 10:30
Highland Park vs. Nazareth, 12:00
Sandburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, CNL
Schaumburg vs. St. Francis, 3:30
Providence vs. Bolingbrook, 5:00
Montini vs. Andrew, 6:30
Solorio vs. York, 8:00