Tinley Park beats Palatine, Conant wins at the buzzer and top prospects impress at York’s Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

It was quite a morning in Elmhurst. There were buzzer beaters, upsets, close games and standout performances from highly-regarded prospects.

The Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York has officially taken over as the area’s best holiday tournament, something that was once unthinkable. While fewer than 200 people milled around at the 60th Proviso West Holiday Tournament, a much more sizeable crowd at York watched games in two different gyms.

Tinley Park edged out Palatine 51-47 in one of the state’s best first round games. Senior Tony Webb, a wide-bodied, 6-5 post player, drained three of his four free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the win.

Webb, a transfer from Westinghouse, finished with 14 points and Nick Harrell, a transfer from Brother Rice, led the Titans (7-6) with 15 points.

Tinley Park was ranked in the preseason but has taken some lumps while playing a rugged schedule the first month of the season. Things appear to be turning around now. The Titans knocked off Marian Catholic two weeks ago and are now into the second round at the Jack Tosh.

“It’s been a process coming together,” Webb said. “People will start to notice us now that we are coming together. We have overcome some adversity.”

Webb and Harrell are both talented passers and scores and 6-5 junior Amarion Johnson is loaded with intriguing athleticism. He blocked four shots in the first half, which was clearly in Palatine’s head throughout the rest of the game.

“[Johnson] does a great job closing out the corner,” Tinley Park coach DJ Brown said. “He can close space that most teams take for granted and think they are going to get a shot up. He’s so long it is hard to adjust to him.”

The Titans led throughout, but Palatine (9-3) cut the lead to 46-45 on a bucked by sophomore Connor May with 1:36 to play. Tinley Park made 5 of 6 free throws from then on to seal the win.

“Our record is deceptive,” Brown said. “When you look at who we played it was Vashon, who is number one in the state of Missouri and a very good John Bosco team. We haven’t done ourselves any favors, schedule wise. But that’s the point of having a talented team. We don’t want to shy away from any competition.”

May and junior Tyler Swierczek each scored 12 points for the Pirates and junior Grant Dersnah led with 13 points and six rebounds.

Tinley Park advances to face Lake Forest in the second round on Tuesday.

The Scouts (8-2) beat Hinsdale South 72-52 in the first round. Asa Thomas, generally considered the state’s top prospect in the junior class, scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Garrett Bolte was an eye-opener for the Hornets (4-6). The 6-5 senior had 30 points and 10 rebounds. He showed post skills and was 4-for-5 from three-point range.

The top performance in the morning session came from Lemont sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis. He finished with 32 points and nine rebounds while shooting 9 of 14 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range in Lemont’s 75-50 win against Timothy Christian.

Indrusaitis is one of the top five prospects in the state’s sophomore class.

The best finish of the day at York came in an upset. Conant senior Colin Francia drained a three-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Cougars a 48-45 win against St. Ignatius.

Conant senior Colin Francia drains a jumper at the buzzer and the Cougars upset St. Ignatius!



Conant advances to the second round at York. The Wolfpack’s rough start to the season continues. pic.twitter.com/19AeQxQDuC — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) December 27, 2021

Francia and Camden Lathos each scored 12 points and Yusuf Cisse added 11 points for Conant (8-3). The Cougars will face Lyons in the second round on Tuesday.

It wasn’t all good news at York. Downers Grove South and Solorio both dropped out of the tournament due to COVID. Nearly two dozen local teams have dropped out of holiday tournaments this week.