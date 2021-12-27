 clock menu more-arrow no yes
City to put on its largest fireworks display ever on New Year’s Eve

The show will kick off promptly at midnight along a 1.5 mile stretch of the Chicago River and lakefront.

By Mitch Dudek
Fireworks along the Chicago River
The city plans to put on the largest fireworks display it’s ever undertaken to ring in the new year.

The show will be along a 1.5-mile-long stretch of the lakefront and Chicago River and will kick off promptly at midnight on New Year’s Eve, the city announced Monday.

The free display will be choreographed to a special music soundtrack and synchronized across eight separate launch sites along the Chicago River and in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

WGN-TV will be broadcasting the show and anyone wishing to see it in person can visit nyeblast.com for details on suggested viewing locations.

“Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to eat, drink and be merry at a variety of partner venues and events,” according to a news release from the city, which also encouraged people to get vaccinated and reminded people that the city is instituting a vaccine requirement for patrons of indoor dining, bars and gyms that begins Jan. 3

“This will be the largest fireworks display in the city’s history and one of the largest anywhere in the world,” said Arena Partners CEO, John Murray, who is producing the event again this year after a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is so great that the City is open again and welcoming people back to our fantastic hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions.”

The show is made possible by support from the city and partners from the hospitality industry, which employs more than 90,000 workers.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in a statement. “Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year.”

