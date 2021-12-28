Up to 4 inches of snow forecast for Tuesday — first measurable snowfall in Chicago in more than nine months

The Chicago area is expected to get its first measurable snowfall Tuesday in more than nine months, ranging from 1 to 4 inches.

The snow will develop from the south in the morning and change to light rain and drizzle through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It has issued a winter weather advisory for Chicago and the collar counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will fall in the morning over sections of the area south of Interstate 80, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. north of I-80, the weather service said.

Wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible north of I-80 and near Lake Michigan, with 4 inches possible near the Wisconsin border.

The snow will change to light rain or drizzle in the afternoon, and some fog is also likely into tonight.

The last measurable snow to fall in Chicago was on March 15, when 1.8 inches were recorded at O’Hare International Airport. The average first day for measurable snow in Chicago is around Nov. 18.