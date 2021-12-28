 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Up to 4 inches of snow forecast for Tuesday — first measurable snowfall in Chicago in more than nine months

The heaviest snow will fall in the morning over sections of the Chicago area south of Interstate 80, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. north of I-80, the National Weather Service said.

By Sun-Times Wire

The Chicago area is expected to get its first measurable snowfall Tuesday in more than nine months, ranging from 1 to 4 inches.

The snow will develop from the south in the morning and change to light rain and drizzle through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It has issued a winter weather advisory for Chicago and the collar counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will fall in the morning over sections of the area south of Interstate 80, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. north of I-80, the weather service said.

Wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible north of I-80 and near Lake Michigan, with 4 inches possible near the Wisconsin border.

The snow will change to light rain or drizzle in the afternoon, and some fog is also likely into tonight.

The last measurable snow to fall in Chicago was on March 15, when 1.8 inches were recorded at O’Hare International Airport. The average first day for measurable snow in Chicago is around Nov. 18.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man shot while trying to rob off-duty Chicago police officer in Calumet Heights, officials say

The man approached the officer in the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Now that he’s gained weight, I’m no longer attracted to husband

Should wife leave and feel happier, or stay for the sake of the children?

By Abigail Van Buren

Roeper’s favorite TV series of 2021: No. 1 show was 52 years in the making

Small-screen thrills came from one cheating president, two mismatched comedians, four diverse college girls and four lads from Liverpool.

By Richard Roeper

When a $2.2M home sale fell through on ‘Windy City Rehab,’ Alison Victoria found a buyer to bail her out: Her boyfriend

The HGTV show cut two versions of the episode in which Victoria boasted that she "knocked it out of the park" after the rehab and sale of the Lincoln Park home. She made no mention of the new buyer’s identity.

By Mitch Dudek

Menu planner: For an easy no-meat dinner, try one-pot penne pomodoro

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

1 killed, 10 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

The fatal attack happened in Little Village when a 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and back.

By Sun-Times Wire