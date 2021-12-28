Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

The first round has been underway all day at Pontiac and most of the other tournaments just started up late in the afternoon. I’ll be updating the rest of the night...

Pontiac

New Trier 65, Peoria Manual 44: There are some high expectations for New Trier here in Pontiac this week. The Trevians took care of business in the first round. Dartmouth recruit Jackson Munro scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds. Jake Feigen scored 22, he was 6 of 8 from three-point range.

Simeon 65, Plainfield North 28: The Wolverines started slow but Plainfield North wasn’t able to take advantage. Ten players scored for Simeon. Jayquan Adams led with 11 points and Miles Rubin scored 11. Wes Rubin added eight points and seven rebounds.

Oak Park 81, Warren 55: The third non-competitive game in a row. A rough stretch in the middle of the day at Pontiac. Justin Mullins scored 31 points and had eight rebounds. Sam Lewis added 13. That guard combo is one of the best in the tournament. Andrew Dolan scored 19 for the Blue Devils.

St. Charles North 70, Danville 46: The Vikings jumped out to a 16 point lead early but North Stars big man Ethan Marlowe stepped up and led a 15-0 run in the second quarter to get his team back in the game. Marlowe finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

“We have a lot of juniors and seniors that have never played at Pontiac before,” Marlowe said. “The teams in this tournament are going to come out and give you their best so that was definitely a wake-up call. But we’ll be ready for the next game.”

York

Lake Forest 47, Tinley Park 39: Asa Thomas scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Scouts into the quarterfinals. Sam Gibson added seven points and nine assists. Nick Harrell scored 22 for the Titans.

Lyons 55, Conant 18: The Cougars, who were coming off a first-round win over St. Ignatius, did not have a field goal in the final 17:11 of the game. They finished 4 of 37 from the field (10.8%), including 2 of 25 from three-point range (8%). Read all about it.

Rolling Meadows 67, Lemont 59: Illinois coach Brad Underwood was at this one. The Mustangs survived a tough challenge from a very young Lemont squad. Cam Christie scored 27 for Rolling Meadows and Orlando Thomas finished with 25 points and six rebounds. Mark Nikolich-Wilson pitched in with 10 points and nine boards. Matas Castillo scored 17 for Lemont and highly-regarded sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis added 13 points.