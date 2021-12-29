Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to make your pitch to the boss. For starters, they see that you’re willing to be patient and work carefully for what you want to achieve. And with Mercury lined up with Venus at the top of your chart, they’ll probably say yes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to make travel plans or plans for further education because you will pay attention to detail; plus, you have the energy to deal with piles of paperwork and forms. You might also use this energy for working with financial papers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be productive because you’re in a careful frame of mind. You’ll make practical plans that are doable. You won’t be unrealistic. Meanwhile, financial discussions will favor you — oh yeah. Keep your pockets open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will accomplish a lot today because you’re work-oriented and focused. Whatever you do, you will do with patience and diligence. You’ll be like the wise carpenter, “Measure twice, cut once.” (Being on your game gives you a warm feeling in your tummy.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Artists, creative people, teachers and people in sports will be pleased with their accomplishments today. The reason you’ll be so productive is you are focused and patient. You will take the time to explain to others what you want. Reality and practicality are your top goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will get a lot done at home or dealing with family matters because you are focused, patient and in a practical frame of mind. Plus, you’re willing to get along with less. You see the value of careful planning and you’re willing to work for tomorrow’s rewards, not today’s pleasure. (I’m impressed.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you’re focused on earnings and cash flow, which is a good thing because whatever you do, you will do with care and patience. Family discussions will go well, especially discussions about how to redecorate or tackle repairs. This is a nice, groovy day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the edge over all the other signs today because the moon is in your sign. Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens? Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for financial negotiations. Ask for a raise. Run it up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive day because Mars is in your sign dancing with Saturn which gives you diligence and patience. You won’t move mountains, but whatever you do, you’ll have sustained effort and perseverance. You might enjoy working with hard materials like metal or stone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to research today will be amazing. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. You won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for because you find it easy to be diligent and persevering. Admirable qualities! Bravo!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Despite your inclination to take a backseat to events and keep a low profile, today you will exert some effort when dealing with groups to achieve the result that you want. Perhaps this is why people seem to know personal details about your private life?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People admire you now because your ambition is not only apparent, it is admirable. Oh yes. You might be a dreamy, imaginative Pisces, but when the going gets tough, the tough turn on those laser lights on the ceiling of their bedroom.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Director Lilly Wachowski (1967) shares your birthday. You are cooperative, easy-going and fair-minded, which makes you an excellent coworker. You can be a perfectionist; you set high standards for yourself and others. You are likable and often not traditional. This year has been a time of new beginnings for you. It is taken courage to open new doors. Next year will be quieter with a focus on relationships.