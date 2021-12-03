Outdoors shows around Chicago and beyond for 2021-22: Expansive list of shows, swap meets and classes

The last outdoors show I attended was March 6, 2020 at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo in Birmingham, Ala. The last big show locally for me was Feb. 8, 2020 on opening day of the Tinley Park Fishing Show.

I expect to be back at major shows this winter. I felt definite about that until word came of omicron.

There’s one major change. The Chicago Boat Show, the area’s longest running show, postponed again to 2023.

Officially, it is “a result of current needs and economics of the Chicagoland market, including the supply chain disruptions and historically low market-specific boat inventory.” Take that with a grain of salt.

The Muskie Expo Chicago opens the show season Jan. 7-9 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The show moved there after Pheasant Run closed in 2020. The All-Canada Show also moved there on Jan. 20-23.

The big fishing show—the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo—is in its usual slot from Jan. 27-30 at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

The delayed arrival of the Illinois Deer Classic is April 1-3 at Peoria Civic Center.

The Henry Decoy Show, now the longest running show in Illinois with the Boat Show postponed, plans to move to Exposition Gardens in Peoria. That change to a non-school setting will also allow Jason Baldwin to expand the options for what is allowed.

The Tinley Park Fishing Show also grows.

“I have expanded the field house for the 2022 show,” show manager Rich Komar emailed. “We are excited and are looking forward to bringing it back.”

The show is on its usual second weekend of February (Feb. 12-13) at Tinley Park High School.

The expansive list of shows, classes and swap meets is posted (and updated as needed) below. If you have additions, subtractions or other changes, please email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

2022 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS

Dec. 3-5: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.

Jan. 7-9: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Jan. 7-9: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville

Jan. 13-16: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Grayslake

Jan. 20-23: All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Jan. 27-30: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 29-30: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Foundations, Salmon 101, Jan. 29, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strageties, Jan. 30

Feb. 5: Musky Road Rules, Holiday Inn, Elk Grove Village

Feb. 5-6: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 5-6: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind.

Feb. 11-13: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 13: Henry Decoy Show, Exposition Gardens, Peoria

(tentative) Feb. 16-19: NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

Feb. 18-20: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Feb. 18-20 and 23-27: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 17-20: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 19: Midwest Musky Club Swap Meet, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip, (630) 302-0759 or larry@riotracing.com

Feb. 19: Russell’s Fishing Tech Chicagoland Advanced Salmon and Trout Tactics School and Tackle Show, Wood Dale

Feb. 26: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Grove Moose Lodge

March 3-6: Northern Illinois Boat Show, New Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

March 4-6: Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Greenville, S.C.

March 5: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 10-13: Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

March 10-13: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 11-13: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 11-13: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Omaha, Neb.

March 12: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

March 12: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, Schaumburg Golf Club

March 13: Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Fishing Flea Market, Plano American Legion, dlandmeier@frontier.com or 815-286-7170

March 19: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall

April 1-3: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

April 26-30: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

April 30: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, LaGrange American Legion