Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

The first day of the Chicago Elite Classic is in the books.

It was a late one. Things wrapped up a little bit after 11 p.m. as Lane beat Taft 50-40.

Sean Molloy scored 14 and grabbed 5 rebounds for Lane (5-1). Shaheed Solebo added nine points. Nick LoGalbo has a fun team. They are capable of putting a scare into the top teams in the Red North-West this season.

Taft fought hard until the end but it is hard to overcome 25 turnovers. There was a lot of early-season sloppy play in both games here at UIC tonight. Armin Aliloski led Taft with 15 points and 17 rebounds. He’s a warrior.

Jumping jack Gideon Adeowle added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). They will definitely be a factor, if not the favorites, in the White-North this season.

The picture up top is of Oak Park grad Iman Shumpert joining the Oak Park student section during the Huskies win against Fenwick. It was a big night for Oak Park basketball, the spotlight debut for new coach Phil Gary.

And then it all went bad...just minutes after the win Oak Park emailed students and staff that the school was shutting down all extra-curricular activities due to an increase in COVID cases.

Will that put the Pontiac Holiday Tournament in jeopardy for Oak Park? Who knows.

Friday’s top games

Thornton 65, Crete-Monee 46: Ty Rodgers posts a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Montreal McCullough led the way with 22 points and Kelsey Tarver added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Don Bosco, Ind. 94, Yorkville Christian 80: The Mustangs are now 3-3 after another high-scoring game. Jaden Schutt finished with 30 and KJ Vasser added 22.

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Andrew 60: The T-Bolts’ undefeated run to open the season ends in game six. Nashawn Holmes led the Vikings with 20 points and Arnas Sakenis had 17 points and seven rebounds for Andrew.

West Aurora 64, Yorkville 58: Yorkville Christian isn’t the only interesting team in Yorkville this season. The Foxes appear to have a competitive group. Ty Rogers led the Blackhawks with 23 points. Jason Jakstys had 16 for Yorkville.

Beecher 56, Donovan 20: The Bobcats jumped out to a big lead and had a running clock in the fourth quarter. Duane Doss led the way with 15 points.

Leo 72, St. Ignatius 62: First time fans were back in the tiny Leo gym. Cam Cleveland scored 24, Jakeem Cole 18 and Austin Ford added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. AJ Redd led Iggy with 17.

Glenbard West 71, Lyons 34: The Hilltoppers dominate a good team. Cade Pierce had 23, Bobby Durkin 17 and Braden Huff 15.

Lemont 75, Argo 48: Sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis drops 32 points. Gavin Kelby added 14 for Lemont. Will Adams and Davonte Evans each had 14 for the Argonauts.

Romeoville 55, Joliet West 50: Mayho Swamsey scored 15 and Troy Cicero added 13. This is a big win for the Spartans. They will be a factor in the Southwest Prairie.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 50, St. Charles North 23: This is an upset. The North Stars run into WW South’s top-notch defense.

Fremd 55, Barrington 54: Third upset in a row. The Vikings take down Barrington on Eli Schoffstall’s three-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 28 points and Chris Smyros added 12. Daniel Hong scored 21 for the Broncos.

Oswego East 69, Minooka 59: Another interesting Southwest Prairie score. Ricky HIll and Minooka are a team to keep an eye on this season. Mekhi Lowery scored 26 for Oswego East and Patrick Robinson added 21.

St. Rita 68, De La Salle 58: The young Mustangs open conference play with a solid win at home.

Glenbrook South 70, Evanston 54: Nick Martinelli had 27 points and Gaven Marr added 15. Big week ahead for Glenbrook South.

New Trier 53, Maine South 25: This would be a close game most years. This group of Trevians looks to be a few levels above most years.

Curie 86, Fenger 43: I was wondering if the Titans would be able to keep things relatively close with the Condors. It wasn’t to be. Chikasi Ofoma had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Taevion Collier added 12 for Curie.