Graffiti art crew hopes Avengers superhero mural inspires kids on the West Side

Bombs go “KABOOM.”

But artistic explosions go “CABOOM” — with CAB, a pioneering graffiti crew that’s been in Chicago for decades. And BOOM is what happens when members of the group descend on a space and collaborate on a splashy piece of public art.

Chicago’s murals & mosaics Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Like across from Marshall High School on the West Side, where artists who are part of or affiliated with CAB painted a sprawling mural in 2019 on the side of a three-story building at Kedzie and Fifth avenues. It features the word “CABOOM” and intricate images of superheroes within the letters.

Captain American. Hulk, Ironman. Black Panther. Thor. Rocket Raccoon.

The project aimed to bring the crew together — its members often work solo — and showcase their collective artistic skills as well as to offer some inspiration to young people in the neighborhood.

“We wanted to give something to the kids to enjoy,” says the 42-year-old graffiti artist who goes by Werm and lives in West Lawn.

He painted the “C” and “M” in the mural, along with Captain America and Thor.

Werm says the crew has done several CABOOM paintings but that this is “the only one still up.”

HateK 312, who is part of CAB and painted the first “O” and Ironman, says doing this kind of art in “underrepresented neighborhoods” helps show younger residents there are creative outlets.

“I’d rather have a kid pick up spray paint than a gun,” he says. “We like to give kids another option, let them know there’s another option.”

Painting right across from Marshall “was a plus,” HateK says.

But the group pretty much lucked into the location, as a CAB member who goes by DTeK says he knew someone from the building and got permission to paint on the wall.

“It’s a good thing for the kids,” says DTeK, who’s 37 and lives in Cicero.

While the crew was painting, “all the kids were at the windows” at Marshall watching.

Too many kids in Chicago “grow up so rough” and “don’t know what they want to be in life,” DTek says.

He says he hopes the murals might help them see “you can do anything” and that“heroes are around.”

“We’re all pretty good in our crew, we don’t hang out a lot, but when we do . . . we just transform,” says DTeK, who painted the “A” and Rocket Raccoon.

HateK, who is in his 30s and lives in Little Village, chose Ironman because “of his style, his aesthetics” and that “he’s technologically advanced.”

His aim was to “make the kids go, ‘Wow.’ ”

The 36-year-old street artist known as Mr. Laylo painted the “B” and the giant green Hulk.

“The theme was the Avengers super heroes, and we just got together and randomly picked who we wanted to dol,” says Mr. Laylo, who grew up in Chicago and Cicero but recently moved to Canada. “Werm already had Captain America, and I had a big ‘B’ to fill. It was pretty cool.”

The artist who goes by GNEE painted the second “O” as well as Black Panther — “definitely one of my favorites.”

GNEE, who is 47, lives in Englewood, says he liked that Marshall kids watched the mural come to life.

“That’s always cool for people to see live art happening,” he says. “They think it’s magic. But it takes hard work.”