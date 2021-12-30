Bradley police officer killed, another critically wounded while responding to call at motel

A Bradley police officer was killed and another critically wounded while responding to a call at a motel Wednesday night.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, Darius D Sullivan, 25, and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The two officers were called to the Comfort Inn in the in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 around 9:40 p.m. because dogs were barking in a car in the parking lot, according to Bradley Police Chief Donald W. Barber.

They went to the motel room where the owner of the car was believed to be and began talking to the people inside, Barber said.

“During conversation, the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room [and] both officers were shot,” he said.

The officers, a man and a woman, were transported to hospitals in critical condition and one of them later died, Barber said. Their names have not been released.

The motel is located at the edge of the Northfield Square Mall off Interstate 57, about 60 miles south of Chicago.

In addition to Sullivan, Barber said authorities are looking for another person of interest but did not elaborate.

He asked that anyone with information contact the Illinois State police at (815) 698-2315 or the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 93-CRIME.