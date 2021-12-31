 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Shooting at Mall of America: 2 wounded, gunman at large

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the mall. One man was shot in the leg and another person was grazed, police said. Shoppers ran fled and the mall was evacuated. The lockdown ended after about 45 minutes.

By Associated Press
Bloomington, Minn. police vehicles parked outside the Mall of America following a shooting on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in which two people were wounded.
Bloomington, Minn. police vehicles parked outside the Mall of America following a shooting on Friday in which two people were wounded.
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot and wounded Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the mall and another person was grazed, police said. Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, a mall official said during a news briefing.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police and mall security arrived within a minute of shooting. The man shot in the leg was taken taken to a hospital, while a second victim was treated at the scene and released. Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall, police said. Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” Clauson said.

Alexis Gonzalez, who works at the mall, told the Star Tribune that “when we heard the shot and heard the screams we all got frazzled.”

Gonzalez said he saw people running as the mall lockdown alarms began, and people rushed into his store.

Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall. Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall, which had been scheduled to close at 6 p.m., remained closed.

The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not utilize metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. Mall spokesperson Dan Jasper said lockdown drills are performed each month to prepare for shooting scenarios.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia blasts No. 2 Michigan in CFP semifinal

Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating Michigan 34-11.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Over 500 Colorado homes feared lost in fire: ‘So many memories’

Residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, wind-whipped wildfire got their first, heartbreaking look at the damage the morning after, while others could only wait and wonder whether their homes were among those lost.

By Associated Press

Man fatally shot in Gresham

The man, 18, was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Run Tide! No. 1 Alabama rolls over Cincinnati in CFP semifinal

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 204 yards and the Crimson Tide earned the chance to play for yet another national title with a 27-6 victory.

By Stephen Hawkins | AP

Pedestal removed from site where Robert E. Lee statue once stood

Every piece of the 40-foot pedestal where the bronze statue stood over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. was gone as of Friday afternoon, WRIC-TV reported. Straw was spread on the ground to help grass grow.

By Associated Press

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan has knockout power, beats Pacers at the horn

Very little was going right for the Bulls on either end of the floor in Indiana on Friday, but the veteran forward made it right in the closing seconds, hitting a one-legged running jumper as the clock ran out.

By Joe Cowley