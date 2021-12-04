Chicago Elite Classic live updates

St. Louis Chaminade 31, St. Ignatius 28 after 3Q

The Wolfpack is relying on AJ Redd for an awful lot right now. They need play making and scoring from some other spots to get this win. Redd has 9. Senior Kyle McIntyre checked in and hit a big three late in the quarter.

St. Ignatius 19, St. Louis Chaminade 17, halftime

The Wolfpack held Chaminade without a point for a six-minute stretch of the first half.

AJ Redd has six points and six rebounds and Noah Davis added six points. St. Ignatius was just 1 for 9 from three-point range and didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half.

St. Louis Chaminade 10, St. Ignatius 7 after 1Q

The Wolfpack has struggled early in the season. Hearing defense has been a large issue. So maybe it is a good sign they just held the St. Louis school without a bucket for the last 4:26 of the quarter.

The rest of today’s schedule:

North Lawndale vs. Vashon, 3:00

St. Rita vs. Thornton, 4:30

Kenwood vs. Engel Christian (KY), 6:00

Simeon vs. Mater Dei (CA), 7:30

Young vs. Gonzaga (DC), 9:00

Friday night’s updates:

The first day of the Chicago Elite Classic is in the books.

It was a late one. Things wrapped up a little bit after 11 p.m. as Lane beat Taft 50-40.

Sean Molloy scored 14 and grabbed 5 rebounds for Lane (5-1). Shaheed Solebo added nine points. Nick LoGalbo has a fun team. They are capable of putting a scare into the top teams in the Red North-West this season.

Taft fought hard until the end but it is hard to overcome 25 turnovers. There was a lot of early-season sloppy play in both games here at UIC tonight. Armin Aliloski led Taft with 15 points and 17 rebounds. He’s a warrior.

Jumping jack Gideon Adeowle added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). They will definitely be a factor, if not the favorites, in the White-North this season.

The picture up top is of Oak Park grad Iman Shumpert joining the Oak Park student section during the Huskies win against Fenwick. It was a big night for Oak Park basketball, the spotlight debut for new coach Phil Gary.

And then it all went bad...just minutes after the win Oak Park emailed students and staff that the school was shutting down all extra-curricular activities due to an increase in COVID cases.

Will that put the Pontiac Holiday Tournament in jeopardy for Oak Park? Who knows.