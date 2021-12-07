 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man pulled from Chicago River in the Loop in ‘extremely critical’ condition

The person likely fell into the river, according to Chicago fire officials.

By Sun-Times Wire
Drivers were searching for a person who reportedly feel in the river Dec. 7, 2021, in the Loop.
Drivers were searching for a person who reportedly feel in the river Dec. 7, 2021, in the Loop.
Chicago Fire Department

A man was hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition after he was pulled from the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon in the Loop, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Divers dropped into the river from a helicopter near Lake Street and found the man 20 minutes later, fire officials said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The man likely fell into the river, fire officials said. Chicago police were also on scene.

The temperature in Chicago was around 20 degrees Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Should we hold parents responsible for their children’s gun violence?

We need parents and families to teach values and reinforce behavior that challenges the gun-slinger culture.

By Jesse Jackson

Jussie Smollett case set to go to jury Wednesday

During a tense two hours on the stand, the actor said his alleged accomplices, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, offered to clear Smollett for $2 million payoff.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

‘We are not going to be moved or shaken.’ Community plans to replace Christmas tree burned in Washington Park

Surveillance video shows someone walking by the tree and, minutes later, there is smoke and flames, according to Washington Park Chamber of Commerce CEO Donna Hampton-Smith. She said a gas canister was found nearby.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

‘War affects everyone’: Pearl Harbor remembered 80 years later

Tuesday marks eight decades since the attack on Pearl Harbor — the date that changed the course of a nation.

By USA TODAY

William J. Norris dies; the first actor to play Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Robert Falls, artistic director of the Goodman, calls Norris a ‘brilliant actor’ in a Facebook tribute

By Maureen O'Donnell

LISTEN: December shootout recaps and previews| No Shot Clock, Episode 126

On the latest episode of No Shot Clock Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien discuss the Chicago Elite Classic and other action from a busy week of high school basketball.

By Michael O'Brien