Man pulled from Chicago River in the Loop in ‘extremely critical’ condition

A man was hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition after he was pulled from the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon in the Loop, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Divers dropped into the river from a helicopter near Lake Street and found the man 20 minutes later, fire officials said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The man likely fell into the river, fire officials said. Chicago police were also on scene.

The temperature in Chicago was around 20 degrees Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.