Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright violated training: Prosecutor

MINNEAPOLIS —A prosecutor at the manslaughter trial of the Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright told jurors Wednesday that Kim Potter violated her training and “betrayed a 20-year-old kid.”

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge began her opening statement by telling jurors that a police officer’s the fundamental duty is to protect the sanctity of life. She said officers promise to safeguard lives, preserve and protect, and maintain calm.

“We trust them to know wrong from right, and left from right,” Eldridge said. “This case is about an officer who knew not to get it dead wrong, but she failed to get it right.”

Once Potter’s lawyers begin their defense, they’re expected to claim that Wright made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser when she shot Wright in April as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Wright’s Taser was holstered on her left side, and her handgun on her right. Prosecutors argue that she was trained explicitly about the danger of avoiding deadly mix-ups.

Potter is white and Wright was Black. The shooting roiled the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for days just as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial in George Floyd’s death. It took almost a week to seat a jury that turned out to be mostly white.