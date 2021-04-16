Police release video of suspects in Back of the Yards store break-in

Chicago police have released video as they try to identify 28 people wanted for breaking into a store Monday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The group broke out the front window of the retail sporting store in the 4600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

Video shows some people leaving the store with merchandise before driving away in several vehicles, according to police.

About an hour earlier, a group of men smashed the front door of the Nordstrom in the first block of East Grand Avenue and stole purses and merchandise from inside, police said.

Police were investigating the break-ins as two separate burglaries, and not as looting, according to police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Anyone with information on the Back of the Yards incident is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.