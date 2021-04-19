 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Missing 19-year-old man last seen in Roseland located

Police canceled a missing person alert 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Karagan Hickman
Karagan Hickman
Chicago police

Karagan Hickman, a 19-year-old man who was last seen in Roseland has been located, according to Chicago police.

Police canceled a missing person alert 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

