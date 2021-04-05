Horoscope for Monday, April 5, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You begin this week in a sociable way, eager to talk to others and share your hopes for the future. Not only will you learn, many of you will teach. Late in the day, someone might surprise you. Get ready. Does someone have something in store for you?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might get recognition today for the research or work you do behind the scenes. Yes, your efforts will be acknowledged! Nevertheless, something out of the blue might surprise you when dealing with a boss, parent, teacher or VIP (including the police).

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Interactions with younger people will be exciting. You might explore travel plans and exciting ideas about religion, human consciousness movements, philosophies and political systems. You welcome a heady exchange of ideas!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Others admire you , especially bosses and parents. They want to hear your views about something and you’re interested to hear what they have to say as well. This is an excellent day to relate to authority figures even to the extent that a flirtation might arise. Woot!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy studying. Many of you will also enjoy teaching. This is because you have a desire to expand your mind and share what you learn with others. Naturally, travel appeals. (You might discuss this possibility with a partner or close friend.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are keen to work hard to accomplish as much as you can on the job. This same zeal might apply to your plans to improve your health. Be aware that as the day wears on, something unexpected, some sort of surprise might interrupt things. Be prepared.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone is eager to talk to you today. This might be someone in the general public or it could be a close friend or partner? Discussions about children might arise. Likewise, discussions about a future vacation or something to do with sports or the arts are also likely. A chatty day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re prepared to roll up your sleeves and dig in to your job or whatever task that you set for yourself in a hands-on way. You want to get stuff done! A family member might help you. Alternatively, this work might relate to your home or someone in your family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you are talkative because you’re interested in everything! This includes children’s activities as well as the arts and anything to do with sports. You might also get involved with neighbors, siblings and relatives. So much to do! So much to learn!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you are interested in home repairs or something to do with real estate or improving where you live, you are interested in your finances. How much money will be available to you? What can you do and how can you swing it? You need to get the facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign, which always makes you more emotional than usual. (Happens for two days every month.) However, today the Moon is bouncing off Mercury, which makes you curious and eager to talk to others. You have something to say!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Trust your money-making ideas today. Write them down and perhaps run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. You’re doing some quiet thinking and doing some behind-the-scenes research. Who knows what this might yield?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Pharrell Williams (1973) shares your birthday. You are an honest straight shooter who is free-spirited and friendly! As your new personal year begins, you are entering a major window of change in your life. Get ready to pivot somehow in a major way. Welcome this because it presents exciting opportunities for you to explore new ideas and ways of doing things. Your personal independence might be tested.