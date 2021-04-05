Fire crews put out Hegewisch garage fires, the second reported over the weekend

A garage fire spread to three others early Monday in Hegewisch on the Far South Side — only two blocks away from a blaze that swept through three others days earlier.

About 12:05 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue and began to extinguish a garage fire, according to Chicago Fire deputy district chief Curtis Hudson.

The blaze caused radiant heat exposure to spread to three garages across the alley in the 13500 block of South Burley Avenue, Hudson said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but was similar to the one from two days earlier, Hudson said.

On Saturday, a person set multiple garage bins on fire causing it to spread to three garages and Chicago police determined it to be arson.