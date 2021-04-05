 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Fire crews put out Hegewisch garage fires, the second reported over the weekend

The fire started in a garage in the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue.

By Cindy Hernandez
A Chicago Fire Department truck.
A garage fire spread to three others April 5, 2021 in Hegewisch.
Sun-Times file photo

A garage fire spread to three others early Monday in Hegewisch on the Far South Side — only two blocks away from a blaze that swept through three others days earlier.

About 12:05 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue and began to extinguish a garage fire, according to Chicago Fire deputy district chief Curtis Hudson.

The blaze caused radiant heat exposure to spread to three garages across the alley in the 13500 block of South Burley Avenue, Hudson said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but was similar to the one from two days earlier, Hudson said.

On Saturday, a person set multiple garage bins on fire causing it to spread to three garages and Chicago police determined it to be arson.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Supected drunk driver crashes into Chicago Fire ambulance

The man drove into the ambulance Monday in the 7400 block of South Crandon Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Giannoulias’ seven-figure campaign haul puts him in driver’s seat for fundraising in secretary of state race

Added to what he already had in his account, the new fundraising gives Giannoulias over $2.1 million cash on hand for the race, which has become crowded with announced and prospective candidates since Jesse White said he won’t seek re-election.

By Rachel Hinton

Man fatally wounded in Englewood shooting

The man was found Sunday in the 6800 block of South Throop Street with multple gunshot wounds on the chest, police said

By Sun-Times Wire

Police seek pair in Lake View car robberies

The pair accessed the undercarriage of the vehicles and used a power saw to cut the catalyc converters from the exhaust systems, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, April 5, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in drive-by in Humboldt Park: police

About 7:55 p.m., two men, 19 and 20, were in a vehicle driving north on Humboldt Drive, when two males approached from behind on orange dirt bikes and began to fire shots as they drove past the driver-side door.

By Sun-Times Wire