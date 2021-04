A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Chicago Fire Department ambulance early Monday in South Shore.

The 35-year-old was traveling about 2:40 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Crandon Avenue when he struck the unoccupied ambulance, Chicago police said.

He was not injured and was taken to Chicago police’s 4th District for processing, police said. Citations are pending.

The incident appeared to be alcohol related, police said.