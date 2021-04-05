 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 hurt in Geneva fire

The house was deemed uninhabitable after the blaze.

By Sun-Times Wire
A fire erupted at a home April 4, 2021, in Geneva.
Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a home Sunday in west suburban Geneva.

Crews responded about 11:17 p.m. to a home which had been divided into two apartments in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street after tenants found smoke coming from a unit on the first-floor, Geneva fire officials said.

Firefighters located the blaze in the bathroom of the apartment, and brought the fire under control about 10 minutes after arriving, officials said.

A woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital after suffering a minor burn injury while trying to put the fire out with an extinguisher, officials said. A man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The four other tenants managed to escape their apartments without injuries, officials said.

The bathroom where the fire started was destroyed, and both apartments sustained minor water and smoke damage, officials said. The house was deemed uninhabitable at this time.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, fire officials said.

