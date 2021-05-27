 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Things to do in Chicago for theater and dance fans

Chicagoans can find a range of plays, musicals and dance shows at local theaters large and small. Our guide has the latest on what’s on stage in the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times Updated
Yin He Dance is part of “Dream: A Community Reimagining of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Yin He Dance

Welcome to our highlights of events and entertainment on stage at Chicago’s theaters. From local productions to Broadway hits, our guide has the latest on shows in the city. Bookmark this page and check back for updates and ticket information.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the Parks

Yin He Dance

WHAT: Chicago Shakespeare Theater celebrates the 10th anniversary of Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks with “Dream: A Community Reimagining of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The new staging was created in collaboration with Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Cage Sebastian Pierre, GQ and Joriah Kwamé with artists and organizations from Englewood, Austin, Hermosa, Little Village, West Pullman and Chinatown including Me’Lo the Generation Hero, DJ Jeremy Heights, Move Me Soul, Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, Yin He Dance and Fulton Street Collective.

WHEN: From Aug. 24-Sept. 4 at various city parks.

TICKETS: Admission is free. For updated information regarding the theater’s COVID-19 vaccination and/or mask policies as well as park locations, visit chicagoshakes.com.

PrideArts

Elissa Newcorn (from left), Kyra Leigh, Carl Herzog and Nate Hall star in PrideArts’ productoin of “The Things I Never Could Tell Steven.”
Marisa KM

WHAT: PrideArts presents Jye Bryant’s “The Things I Never Could Tell Steven,” a four-character musical in which the four most important people in one man’s life struggle to communicate meaningfully with him and really know him. The cast features Carl Herzog, Kyra Leigh, Elissa Newcorn and Nate Hall under the direction of Jay Españo.

WHEN: From Aug. 19-Sept. 19

WHERE: The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway.

TICKETS: $30. For updated information regarding the theater’s COVID-19 vaccination and/or mask policies, visit pridearts.org.

‘Mr. Burns, a post-electric play’

Theater Wit rehearses its 2021 restaged production of “Mr. Burns, a post-electric play.”
Elizabeth Lovelady

WHAT: Theater Wit returns with a restaging of its hit 2015 production of Anne Washburn’s “Mr. Burns, a post-electric play,” directed by Jeremy Wechsler. The story begins after a global catastrophe where life as we know it has ended (sound familiar?) and a small band of survivors attempt to keep civilization on a path to survival. And, yes, an episode of “The Simpsons” (“Cape Feare” in which Sideshow Bob attempts to murder Bart on a houseboat) plays a role here.

WHEN: From Aug. 27-Sept. 5 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont.

TICKETS: $36-$54.

VISIT: For updated information regarding the theater’s Covid 19 vaccination and/or mask policies, visit theaterwit.org.

‘Off The Map’

WHAT: The storytelling collective 2nd Story kicks off its new virtual season with “Off the Map.” a program featuring three world premiere stories that explore how to move forward in a world that is no longer familiar. Included is Jared Bellot’s “Finding Mr. Bellot,” about his first year teaching English in a public school plus stories from Katie Hauser and Karla Estela Rivera.

WHEN: Aug. 28-Sept. 4

TICKETS: pay-what-you-can.

INFO: For a look at the entire season, go to 2ndstorycom.

‘Kinky Boots’

Michael Wordly makes his Paramount Theatre debut as Lola in “Kinky Boots.”
Thomas J. King

What: Live performances return for a new season at the Paramount Theatre with Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s high-kicking “Kinky Boots.” This first regional production of the Broadway musical, directed by Trent Stork, stars Devin DeSantis as Charlie, the shoemaker attempting to save his failing shoe factory, and Michael Wordly as Lola, the fierce drag queen who shows him the way.

When: Aug. 18-Oct. 17

Where: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora

Tickets: $36-$74

For updated information regarding the theater’s COVID-19 vaccination and/or mask policies, visit paramountaurora.com.

Theatre Y

WHAT: Theatre Y’s ambitious new adventure “You Are Here: The Emerald Camino Project” is a return of its urban pilgrimages, this time through Daniel Burnham’s Emerald Necklace — the boulevard system that links the public parks on Chicago’s West and South sides. The immersive 12-part walking experience was created with artists, community leaders and organizations across a dozen communities. “This is a joyful post-pandemic experience that connects Chicago’s diverse communities through the intersection of conversation and art,” says Theatre Y’s artistic director, Melissa Lorraine. If you are walking through the neighborhood in which you live, admission is free; all other participants are Theatre Y Members or encouraged to become members (for as little as $5/month).

WHEN: Aug. 21-Sept. 26 For updated information regarding the theater’s COVID-19 vaccination and/or mask policies as well as dates and times for each walk, visit theatre-y.com.

Blue Man Group

Caroline Talbot Photography

What: Those crazy characters in blue return for more goofy fun. The show, which encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner child, is a combination of art, music, comedy and technology.

When: Ongoing

Where: Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted.

Tickets: $49-$89

For updated information regarding the theater’s Covid 19 vaccination and/or mask policies, visit blueman.com.

Teatro ZinZanni

The artistry and the excitement of Teatro ZinZanni returns to Chicago starting July 8. Pictured: Lea Hinz.
Michael Doucet

What: The immersive, whirlwind theater experience that is Teatro ZinZanni has reopened featuring a new show with a cast of comedians, aerialists, acrobats, singers, dancers and a gourmet meal, it brings comedy, music and cirque back after a long pandemic hiatus. Included among the performers are powerhouse vocalists Storm Marrero and Cunio, aerial acts Lea Hinz and Duo 19, veteran comedians Frank Ferrante and Joe DePaul and acrobatic dancers Mickael and Vita.

When: Ongoing

Where: Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph

Tickets: $119-$189; limited show only tickets $69. Visit zinzanni.com/chicago.

