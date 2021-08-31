When Sides Collide Shootout schedule announced

A sense of normalcy is expected to return to high school basketball this winter and with that is the return of high-profile events, including the annual When Sides Collide Shootout.

The When Sides Collide Shootout, presented each year by the City/Suburban Hoops Report, moves to Benet this season and will be Saturday, Jan. 22. This year’s edition once again features a loaded field with many of the top teams and players in the state, including the top three seniors in the state.

The headliner: Young vs. Glenbard West.

Both of these programs will be vying for the preseason No. 1 ranking. They boast several Division I players, including a pair of high-major talents and two of the top players in the state in Glenbard West’s 6-10 Braden Huff and Young’s 6-8 AJ Casey.

Perennial power Simeon will face Glenbrook South, a team that returns seniors Nick Martinelli (Elon commit) and Cooper Noard (Army commit) and has gone a combined 69-16 over the past three years.

Upstart New Trier with emerging big man Jackson Munro and a ton of returning talent will face Yorkville Christian and Jaden Schutt. Yorkville Christian is arguably the best Class 1A team in Illinois and Schutt is among the top 100 players in the country.

St. Ignatius, expected to be highly-ranked when the season begins, will face the host school, Benet.