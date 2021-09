A 4-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was in front of a home about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 61st Street when she was shot in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.