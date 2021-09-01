13-year-old boy fatally shot inside Portage Park apartment; 1 in custody

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night inside an apartment in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the boy was inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Byron Street when a male shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger where he was pronounced dead, police said.

One person was placed into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

Police sources said the shooting appeared to be domestic related.

Area Five detectives are investigating.