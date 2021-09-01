 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

13-year-old boy fatally shot inside Portage Park apartment; 1 in custody

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Sept. 1, 2021 in Portage Park.
A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Sept. 1, 2021 in Portage Park.
Sun-Times file photo

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night inside an apartment in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the boy was inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Byron Street when a male shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger where he was pronounced dead, police said.

One person was placed into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

Police sources said the shooting appeared to be domestic related.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

By Jessica Gresko | Associated Press

Man killed in Roseland shooting

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do in Chicago for movie fans

Wondering what movies to watch and where to see them? Here is our guide to screenings and events for cinema fans in Chicago.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

3 arrested during protest in Dolton demanding justice for Alexis Wilson

Community organizers planned to protest gather outside a meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were blocked by officers guarding the perimeter.

By Sophie Sherry

Things to do with kids in and around Chicago

Looking for something to do with your family? Check out our highlights of current events and activities for kids.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Gavin Sheets celebrates call-up to White Sox with pair of home runs

White Sox defeat Pirates 6-3, complete two-game sweep

By Daryl Van Schouwen