Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

After 3:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy studying because you have the focus and energy to sit down and learn something. Plus, you’re interested in unusual subjects and philosophies. Some of you will use your patience to wade through the details of making travel plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will take a calm, serious approach to anything related to shared property, wills, inheritances, taxes and banking matters. This is a good day to take care of these matters because you won’t overlook details. You will be precise and careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for a serious discussion with a friend or partner. You will welcome advice about something from anyone who is older or more experienced. You don’t feel like socializing because you’re happy with your own company.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This will be a productive day for you because you have a strong sense of duty and obligation, which means you want to get things done. You might work on behalf of someone else. You might help them. Nevertheless, whatever you do, you will do with care and precision.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Increased responsibilities with children are a likelihood for many of you. This is also a good day to teach children. Some of you will benefit from today’s influence by using it to practice something and hone a technique either in sports or in the arts. Practice makes perfect!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A discussion with an older family member will benefit you because you can learn something. Or perhaps, this discussion is mutually beneficial because of the practical, emotional support it gives to someone? Be willing to care for someone older.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will like to be alone with your thoughts. However, you also will enjoy the company of serious people. You want discussions to be about important topics because you’re not in the mood for frivolity. You will be careful and thorough in your approach to whatever you do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be thrifty and frugal with your money, which is why you might not want to spend money. If you do shop, you will likely buy long-lasting practical items. You might have a serious discussion with someone about finances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which will make you feel calm and reflective. You’re not in the mood to party or socialize. However, you will welcome the company of serious people, especially if they have some practical advice for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to do research of any kind, especially if you are looking for answers to old problems or solutions to something. Your mind will be persevering, careful and thorough in its efforts to wade through details and find what you’re looking for. You will be results-oriented.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A discussion with someone older or more experienced can benefit you. Possibly, whatever this older person says might even affect your future goals? Be open to any advice that comes your way. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Very likely, you will impress bosses, parents or someone in a position of authority because they see you as conscientious, careful and persevering. These are qualities they admire because they know you will get things done and you will do them with thought and care. Results count!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Jennifer Hudson (1981) shares your birthday. You have a great imagination. You are sincere and very alert. In discussion with others, you are expressive. You are impulsive but very hard-working. Nevertheless, you always have time for others. Good news! This is a year where your success will be acknowledged. Expect promotions, kudos and awards. This is a busy year, because others notice you and want your contributions.

