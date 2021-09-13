Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day for travel or seeking further training or education, because you’re ready to think big! Enjoy the company of friends and entertain at home if you want. You might ask someone to do an errand for you. The key to today is to do something different!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you’re focused on money, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. This is a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage. It’s also a good day to negotiate deals with partners. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to be cooperative with others, which is easy to do because people will be supportive. Travel discussions plus exploring social opportunities or anything to do with sports and fun times with kids will flow nicely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This week begins on a positive note. You want to pull your act together before you take it out on the road. This is why you’re happy to do something to get better organized as well as improve your health! Enjoy tidying up where you live.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A great beginning to your week! Grab opportunities to socialize and explore sports events and fun times with kids. It’s the perfect time for a vacation. Enjoy the arts and anything to do with the entertainment world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Enjoy entertaining at home today because this is an excellent day for a gathering at your home for social reasons or another purpose. Or perhaps, you will prefer to cocoon at home in pleasant surroundings? Your home business might have money-making ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re eager to communicate to others today because you feel emotionally curious and happy to share your ideas with others. Creative concepts along with fun ways to socialize will intrigue you today. Above all, you want to be heard — of course!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day for business and finance. It’s also a good day for shopping or making financial decisions, especially something that is home-related or anything to do with real estate or your family. Research that is done behind the scenes will likely pay off and lead to increased profits or money in your pocket.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter. This is why you feel happy! This is also why you have big ideas and you are enthusiastic about all kinds of possibilities. Discussions with someone younger will be successful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant, cozy day and you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Despite the fact that you have been socializing and enjoying the company of others, today you might want to cocoon somewhere or hide. You’ve got big ideas that you need to research.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance will be reassuring for you today. Talk to someone about your hopes and dreams for the future because their feedback will help you. You might also talk to someone about travel plans or ways to get further training or education?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People notice you today but this is a good thing because you look fabulous in their eyes. You look affluent, successful and upbeat. Furthermore, you’re full of good ideas, which will help you respond to bosses, parents and VIPs who want to discuss something.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Fashion designer Stella McCartney (1971) shares your birthday. You are devoted and persevering to attain your goals. You are thoughtful and sensitive of others. Personally, you set the bar high for yourself. You are a natural entrepreneur with wonderful creative skills. This is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are wrapping up details and getting to move into a new situation — a fresh new cycle.