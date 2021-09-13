 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A good smallmouth bass: Former alderman, with fish interests, catches a nice lakefront smallie for FOTW

Jesse Granato, a former alderman who continues with his fish interests, caught a good lakefront smallmouth bass for Fish of the Week.

By Dale Bowman
Jesse Granato caught a good smallmouth bass to earn Fish of the Week. Provided photo
Provided

Jesse Granato earns FOTW with a smallmouth bass caught Friday at Diversey Harbor with a night crawler on a drop-shot rig.

“Lost another to zebra mussels,” emailed Granato, who targets smallmouth regularly. “Approximately 22 inches, released right away. Next time I will bring a tape measure.”

You may remember Granato, the 1st Ward alderman from 1995-2003, for legislating the ordinance outlawing possession of snakeheads in 2002, the year a reproducing population of northern snakeheads was found in Maryland. His ordinance became a nationwide model for similar legislation.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

