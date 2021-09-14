 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Unidentified Holocaust victim laid to rest after remains were found in the former Warsaw Ghetto

‘We are here as the family for a person we don’t know,’ Poland Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said as the bones, wrapped in white cloth, were laid to rest.

By VANESSA GERA | Associated Press
Warsaw’s Jewish community held a funeral for an unidentified Holocaust victim after human remains recently were discovered in an area that was part of the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II.
Warsaw’s Jewish community held a funeral for an unidentified Holocaust victim after human remains recently were discovered in an area that was part of the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II.
Vanessa Gera / AP

WARSAW, Poland — Warsaw’s Jewish community has buried an unidentified Holocaust victim whose remains were discovered this summer in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II.

“We are here as the family for a person we don’t know,” Poland Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said as the bones, wrapped in white cloth, lay on a wooden cart and community members gathered.

Four men pulled the cart to the grave, where the bones were buried with soil from Israel, and Jewish leaders recited Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

The ceremony took place in Warsaw’s Jewish Cemetery, one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe in a city that was a leading center of Jewish life until the Holocaust.

Leslaw Piszewski, chairman of the Jewish Community in Warsaw, said the burial was all the more emotional coming on the eve of Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.

“After nearly 80 years, this unknown person got his dignity back,” Piszewski said. “This is very important. This is the only thing that we can do for the unknown victim.”

The remains were discovered due to a water break in a building in Muranow, a Warsaw district that was largely Jewish before the war and was the site of the Warsaw Ghetto during the German wartime occupation of Poland.

Marek Slusarz, who lives and runs a community foundation in the building, discovered the human bones when he was searching in the basement for the source of a water break. When he and a plumber found them, he alerted the police and the Jewish community.

It’s believed that the remains were those of a Jewish resident who was in hiding when German forces crushed the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943 by razing the area to the ground.

After the war, the area was rebuilt on top of the wartime rubble.

Slusarz said it was a source of satisfaction to have a role in the victim receiving a dignified burial. Though he isn’t Jewish, he said he hoped such events would inspire younger generations in Poland to preserve the memory of the centuries of Jewish and non-Jewish co-existence in Poland.

A representative from the Israeli embassy laid a wreath at the ceremony, and Wojciech Kolarski, secretary of state under President Andrzej Duda, also paid his respects at the funeral.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Millions lifted out of poverty due to COVID-19 relief funds, census data show

The official poverty measure, however, still showed a one-percentage-point increase in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in poverty — more than 37 million people. It was the first increase after five consecutive annual declines.

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar | Associated Press

Can Biden’s vaccination rule for private employers survive judicial scrutiny?

A broad standard with no exceptions better serves his goals, but it will be harder to defend in court.

By Jacob Sullum

Pair wanted in string of carjackings Monday night in Bucktown, Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park

The men, traveling in a maroon SUV, carjacked four people at gunpoint within three hours Monday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

McDonald’s featured the Bears coach in an ad to recruit new workers.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Man wanted for hate crime at Red Line Argyle stop

When the man asked why he’d been assaulted, the attacker told him deserved it and used an ethnic slur against him and his partner, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

White Sox recall Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from injured list

The team made several roster moves Tuesday morning.

By Sun-Times staff