Chicago police fatally shoot man in Englewood

Chicago police said an officer fatally shot a man Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue, and encountered a 28-year-old man who was armed with a knife, police said. An officer shot the man, who was later pronounced dead.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to a CPD statement.

Crime scene tape cordoned off Harvard between 66th and 65th streets as a handful of detectives and evidence technicians gathered near the shooting scene.

However, no markers for shell casings were visible from outside the taped off area, and it was unclear where exactly the shooting took place.

Some neighbors and visitors who were searching for answers said this portion of Englewood is typically quiet.

Eddie Clemons, who has lived in the area for his whole life, said the news was “shocking because you don’t get police activity on this block like this.”

Though police wouldn’t give him with any details, Clemons said the preliminary narrative put forth by police is disturbing.

“It’s right up the street that my kids go to. This a school right here,” he said, pointing to the Academy of St. Benedict.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the independent agency charged with probing police shootings, confirmed in a tweet Sunday afternoon that its investigators had also responded to the shooting. COPA urged anyone with information about the shooting to call (312) 746-3609.

Jennifer Fulton, who lives in the area, said problems at the building have been allowed to persist, including issues with drugs and fire safety. A neighbor in the block has even complained to local Ald. Jeanette Taylor, Fulton said.

She and Clemons both recalled a hostage team responded to the same building in August 2019, prompting police to shut off traffic on multiple blocks. In that incident, police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a 25-year-old man with a knife.

The man told officers through a window that he would not come out, police said at the time. After a SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated with him for several hours, he was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

No one was hurt back then, but the incident remained fresh in the mind of some neighbors.

“They always have problems,” Fulton said. “It needs to be shut down. … It’s chaos.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.