Chicago police shot a person Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue, Ahern said.

Police involved shooting in the 6500 block of S. Harvard @ChicagoCAPS07. Further details to follow. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/60Yet6c49Y — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 19, 2021

