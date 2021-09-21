 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Two Simeon High School students killed in shootings hours apart. ‘This is why it’s so important to have ... outlets for young people’

Kentrell McNeal was part of the nonprofit youth group Good Kids Mad City.

By Sophie Sherry and David Struett Updated
Kentrell McNeal
Kentrell McNeal
Good Kids Mad City

A boy who had just celebrated his 15th birthday has died after he and a 14-year-old were shot in Hyde Park on the South Side Tuesday night.

Kentrell McNeal was the second 15-year-old Simeon High School student killed in gun violence in Chicago Tuesday. McNeal was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said McNeal and the 14-year-old boy were attacked while sitting in a car around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

The younger boy was struck in the leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Chicago police work the scene where two teens were shot in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Chicago police work the scene where two teens were shot in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

McNeal suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Provident Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Comer.

Tuesday evening, friends and family trickled in and out of the hospital, most on their phones notifying others of the shooting.

McNeal was part of the nonprofit youth group Good Kids Mad City, according to the group’s executive director Carlil Pittman.

“Lately I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Kentrell,” Pittman wrote on Twitter. “This is why it’s so important to have creative spaces and outlets for young people to be able to go to, because there’s nothing on the streets of Chicago for them already. RIP.”

About four hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot near Simeon High School on the South Side where he was a student.

Jamari Williams was shot around 2:40 p.m. by someone in a black car outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody in either shooting.

Contributing: Mohammad Samra

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Rev. Jackson released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Jackson had been receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease as he recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

By Stefano Esposito

Devin Hester among ex-Bears nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

He’s joined by former Bears Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Olin Kreutz and Muhsin Muhammad.

By Patrick Finley

Bears’ Justin Fields to start vs. Browns; Matt Nagy commits to Andy Dalton when healthy

Nagy indicated the Bears don’t plan to put Andy Dalton on injured reserve, which would mean they think he’ll miss just one or two games.

By Jason Lieser

Naperville North High School closed for investigation of bomb threat

The threat was emailed to the school Wednesday morning, the school district said.

By David Struett

At the Virtual Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Featuring newsmaker guests Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Rich Miller, publisher of CapitolFax.

By Sun-Times staff

Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots

The stepped-up U.S. commitment marks the cornerstone of the global vaccination summit President Joe Biden convened virtually on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where he encouraged well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control.

By Associated Press